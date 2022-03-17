WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 16, 2022

_____

319 FPUS56 KPDT 171001

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

WAZ026-180015-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

WAZ027-180015-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Light wind, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ028-180015-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-180015-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ030-180015-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain

snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ520-180015-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s

valleys. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of mountain snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and mountain snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Rain and mountain snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and high

mountain snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

WAZ521-180015-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

301 AM PDT Thu Mar 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance

of snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and mountain snow.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather