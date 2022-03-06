WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 5, 2022

_____

103 FPUS56 KPDT 061158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

WAZ026-070000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. North wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 19 to 28.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows 19 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

WAZ027-070000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ028-070000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ029-070000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ030-070000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and mountain snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 17 to 21. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 16.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 23. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ520-070000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Gusts

up to 20 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

mountain snow. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows 19 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 19.

Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 23. Highs

in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ521-070000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Mar 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

