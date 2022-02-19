WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 18, 2022

_____

263 FPUS56 KPDT 191158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

WAZ026-200000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 14 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to

18. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s. Lows

14 to 20.

$$

WAZ027-200000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to

21. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-200000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 19 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 18.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 30s. Lows 14 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows 18 to 22.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-200000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Windy.

South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to

the southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Lows 18 to 20.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ030-200000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM

PST MONDAY ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 2 to 5 inches in the mountains. Highs in the 30s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 16.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

15 to 21.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 7. Highs

15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 12.

Highs in the 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 16. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

WAZ520-200000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

1 PM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid to upper 40s

valleys. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow likely. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Snow level 3500 feet, lowering to

2500 feet overnight. Lows in the 20s. Windy. West wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 9 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 15 to 23. Lows

4 to 14.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 20s.

Lows 3 to 13.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Lows 9 to 17.

$$

WAZ521-200000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Feb 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs in the 40s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. North wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 13 to 19.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to

17. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 11 to 21.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather