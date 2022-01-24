WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 23, 2022

814 FPUS56 KPDT 241158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

WAZ026-250000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs around 30. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

$$

WAZ027-250000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-250000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

evening, then areas of freezing fog overnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning,

then patchy fog and freezing fog in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 30s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower to mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-250000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog through the day. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 40s.

$$

WAZ030-250000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of flurries in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 24.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ520-250000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ521-250000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Jan 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing

fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog.

Lows in the 20s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

