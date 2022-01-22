WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid 20s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming north 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, becoming partly sunny. Areas of

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog. Highs in the mid

to upper 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 20s.

Highs in the 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the

mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the 30s.

