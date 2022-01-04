WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s. Light wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the 20s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulations. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Lows

in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows 19 to 27.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 21.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 1000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s. Lows in the 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Lows 19 to 23.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain or snow

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. East wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the mid to upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower

40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys

and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches valleys and

4 to 8 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches valleys

and 1 to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows 19 to 24. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Light mountain snow

accumulations. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and high mountain snow. Moderate

high mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Rain and mountain snow. Moderate mountain snow

accumulations possible. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 24.

Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches valleys and

3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight.

Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows 18 to 26. Gusts up to

20 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches valleys . Highs in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows 16 to 22. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Moderate

mountain snow accumulations possible. Lows in the upper 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 22. Highs

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 21.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

3 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level

2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and mountain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s

to lower 30s. Lows 19 to 24.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to lower 30s.

