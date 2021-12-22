WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 21, 2021

_____

089 FPUS56 KPDT 221158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

WAZ026-230000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light wind, becoming south 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows in

the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the

morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

1500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 26. Highs in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 21.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 20s. Lows 6 to 14.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 18. Wind chill readings 6 below to 9 above zero.

$$

WAZ027-230000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow. Snow level

1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. South wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 18.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 10 to 14. Highs 18 to 22.

$$

WAZ028-230000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Lows 11 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

19 to 23. Wind chill readings 5 below to 10 above zero.

$$

WAZ029-230000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain or snow likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.

Snow level 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 18 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 12 to 14. Highs 18 to 22.

$$

WAZ030-230000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 PM PST THURSDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then rain and

mountain snow likely overnight. Mountain snow accumulation up to

1 inch valleys and 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. South wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in

the morning, then mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches valleys and 2 to 5 inches in the

mountains. Snow level 3500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the 20s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in

the 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Breezy. Snow likely. Light snow accumulations.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 17 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, snow. Moderate snow accumulations possible.

Highs in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 13 to 17. Highs 18 to 24. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 6 to 10. Highs 11 to 17. Wind chill readings

8 below to 7 above zero.

$$

WAZ520-230000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THURSDAY ABOVE

3000 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and mountain snow in the

morning, then rain and mountain snow in the afternoon. Mountain

snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs

in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow. Mountain snow accumulation of

3 to 6 inches. Snow level 3500 feet. Lows in the 20s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows 19 to 25.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 20s

to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 14 to 24. Highs in the lower 20s to lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 28,

except in the mid 20s to lower 30s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Wind chill readings 7 below to 8 above

zero.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows 4 to 14. Highs 15 to 25, except

in the 20s valleys.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

7 to 17. Wind chill readings 15 below to zero.

$$

WAZ521-230000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Dec 22 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Partly sunny

with a 50 percent chance of rain and mountain snow. Highs in the

upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and mountain snow in the evening, then a chance

of rain and mountain snow overnight. Mountain snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper

20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 13 to 19. Highs in the 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows 8 to 14. Highs 15 to 21.

$$

_____

