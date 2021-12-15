WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and freezing

rain. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Lows in the

20s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a chance of

snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, snow and

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the 20s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening, then

rain or snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Snow level 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. North wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain

or snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level

1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain or snow. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Highs in the mid to

upper 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY

ABOVE 4500 FEET...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and

1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows in the 20s. Breezy. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch valleys

and up to 2 inches in the mountains. Highs in the upper 20s to

mid 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in

the mountains. Lows 18 to 24. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27. South wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s, except in the mid 30s

to lower 40s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain or snow likely. Patchy blowing

snow. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Patchy blowing snow. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s,

except in the 30s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to upper

30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches

valleys and 1 to 3 inches in the mountains. Lows 16 to 21. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 17 to 22. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening,

becoming light. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Lows in the 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Lows 18 to 28.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches valleys and 1 to

3 inches in the mountains. Lows 19 to 25. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Lows in the 20s. Highs in the upper 20s to upper

30s.

