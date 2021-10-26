WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid to

upper 50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Breezy. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the

upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and high mountain snow

in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. High mountain

snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s,

except in the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the 30s. Windy. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and high

mountain snow in the morning. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s, except in the upper 40s to lower 50s valleys.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s

to upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely in the morning, then

rain and high mountain snow in the afternoon. High mountain snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. High mountain snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in the

lower to mid 50s valleys. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Rainfall amounts up to a half of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Breezy. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the 40s.

