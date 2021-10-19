WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021

_____

712 FPUS56 KPDT 191059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

WAZ026-192300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

$$

WAZ027-192300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s to lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

WAZ028-192300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Northeast

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

$$

WAZ029-192300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the upper

50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the 50s.

$$

WAZ030-192300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s, except in the mid 50s to

lower 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, except

in the 60s valleys. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s, except in the 50s

valleys. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

high mountain snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s, except in the

upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s, except in the mid

40s to lower 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

WAZ520-192300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s,

except in the lower to mid 50s valleys. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in the upper 50s to lower

60s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and high mountain snow. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and high mountain snow. Light

high mountain snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s, except in the mid 40s to lower 50s valleys. Lows in the 30s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Rain and high mountain snow likely.

Moderate high mountain snow accumulations possible. Highs in the

upper 30s to upper 40s. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

$$

WAZ521-192300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Oct 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts less than

a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather