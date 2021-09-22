WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 21, 2021

700 FPUS56 KPDT 221059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

WAZ026-222300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

$$

WAZ027-222300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

WAZ028-222300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light wind, becoming west

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ029-222300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ030-222300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

$$

WAZ520-222300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in

the lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s,

except in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s, except in

the upper 50s to upper 60s valleys. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s, except in the lower 50s

to lower 60s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-222300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Wed Sep 22 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. West wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. Breezy. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the evening, becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s

to upper 70s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the 40s. Highs in the upper 50s

to upper 60s.

$$

