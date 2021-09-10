WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Haze in the morning. A chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Haze in the morning. A chance of rain showers in

the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Haze in the evening. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Haze through the day. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Haze through the night.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in the morning.

Haze through the day. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Haze

overnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Patchy smoke in the morning.

Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Haze overnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts

between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s, except in the upper 60s to lower 70s

valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in

the upper 60s to lower 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s, except

in the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Haze in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s, except in the mid to upper 60s

valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Haze and patchy smoke in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain showers in the evening, then

mostly clear overnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s, except in

the lower to mid 70s valleys. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s,

except in the lower to mid 70s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 10 2021

.TODAY...Haze in the morning. Rain showers likely in the morning,

then rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers

in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s.

