WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 2, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. North wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze overnight. Lows in the 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s

to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s. Light wind,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze.

Highs in the mid to upper 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to upper 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to

upper 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid to upper

50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

upper 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid to upper 70s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s, except in the lower to

mid 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the 70s, except in the upper 70s

to mid 80s valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s, except in the upper

70s to mid 80s valleys.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower

80s, except in the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in the mid

70s to lower 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in the

lower 70s to lower 80s valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Patchy smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s, except in the mid

70s to lower 80s valleys.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy smoke in the evening. Haze

through the night. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s,

except in the upper 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s to lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Sep 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 80s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND LABOR DAY...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the

50s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

