726 FPUS56 KPDT 171059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

WAZ026-172300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Haze through

the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Windy. Northwest wind

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Windy. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the 70s.

$$

WAZ027-172300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. Haze and

areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid to upper

70s. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ028-172300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Haze through

the day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Areas of

smoke in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper

70s to lower 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to

lower 80s. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ029-172300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze through

the day. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze through the night. Areas of smoke overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Highs in

the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

WAZ030-172300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze. Highs

in the upper 50s to lower 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s

valleys. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind 5 to

15 mph in the evening, becoming light. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid to upper 70s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the 60s, except in the 70s valleys.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the mid 60s to mid 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ520-172300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning, becoming partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Haze. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s, except in the mid 60s to lower 70s valleys. Breezy.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the upper

60s to upper 70s, except in the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the lower to mid 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s, except in

the upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

$$

WAZ521-172300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Aug 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Areas of smoke in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Lows in

the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of smoke in the morning. Haze through

the day. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

