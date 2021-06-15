WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 14, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to

25 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the 60s. Highs in the

upper 80s to upper 90s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs in the 90s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible

in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s to mid 60s. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then rain showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s,

except in the upper 50s to mid 60s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except

higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s, except in the

upper 60s to mid 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s, except in

the mid 70s to lower 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, except in the 80s

valleys.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s, except in the 60s valleys. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West

wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s, except in

the 70s valleys.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to mid 80s valleys.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s, except in

the upper 70s to upper 80s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s, except in the lower

80s to lower 90s valleys.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Jun 15 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Breezy. West wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

West wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

