Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

WAZ026-092300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

overnight. Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. West

wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

WAZ027-092300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain overnight.

Lows in the 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. West

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 60s.

WAZ028-092300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, becoming sunny. Highs

in the 50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper

30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

WAZ029-092300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Windy. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows

in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s.

Lows in the 30s.

WAZ030-092300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West wind 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 19 to 27. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

40s to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ520-092300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR WESTERN KITTITAS COUNTY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in

the 50s valleys. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of rain or snow overnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. West wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming partly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s,

except in the 40s valleys. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 26. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s, except in

the upper 40s to mid 50s valleys.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

WAZ521-092300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Apr 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

mountain snow overnight. Snow level 2500 feet overnight. Lows in

the upper 20s to mid 30s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow in

the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs in the mid 40s to lower

50s. Windy. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the 30s.

