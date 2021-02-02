WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow showers overnight. Lows

in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated rain or snow showers

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain or snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. South wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth

of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Numerous rain showers in the morning, then

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s. Windy.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Breezy.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

or snow. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Widespread rain or snow showers in the morning, then

numerous rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated snow showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the 20s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the 30s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid to upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of snow. Highs in the 30s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous rain or snow showers in the

evening, then numerous snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation

up to 2 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph in the evening, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Light wind,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s to lower 40s. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain or snow.

Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to

upper 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Tue Feb 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered rain showers in the morning,

then isolated rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

40s. Breezy. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to lower

30s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain or snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s to mid 30s. Highs in the 40s.

