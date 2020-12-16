WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-171215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 30 to

35. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west overnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

in the afternoon. Partly cloudy late in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 41 to 46. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 43. Lows

20 to 25.

WAZ027-171215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

A slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 42. Highs 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

43 to 48. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 46. Lows

23 to 28.

WAZ028-171215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows

36 to 41. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to

52. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest

wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to

48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. Lows

25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ029-171215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain early in the evening, then a chance of

rain in the late evening and early morning. A slight chance of

rain late in the night. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning. A chance of rain in the afternoon, then a slight chance

of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain overnight. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, windy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Windy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ030-171215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain until early morning, then snow and rain

likely late in the night. Breezy. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. A chance of rain early in the morning. Snow

likely until late afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Snow level

3200 feet. Highs 32 to 37. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow level 3800 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to

40. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain likely overnight. Breezy. Snow level 3600 feet

increasing to 4100 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 36 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Lows 33 to 41.

Highs 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.

Lows 25 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to

35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 25.

Highs 30 to 35.

WAZ520-171215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

.TONIGHT...Rain...heavy at times and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely overnight. Rain may be heavy at times early

in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level

2500 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 37 to 42. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain early in the evening, then a chance of rain and

snow in the late evening and overnight. Snow level 2700 feet.

Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2900 feet in the

morning. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Lows 35 to

40. Highs 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

29 to 34.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs 37 to 42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

WAZ521-171215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

738 PM PST Wed Dec 16 2020

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain overnight.

A slight chance of rain and snow late in the night. Little or no

snow accumulation. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 32 to 37. West wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 51. Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47. Lows 28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

Highs 37 to 42.

