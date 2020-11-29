WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

_____

186 FPUS56 KPDT 291158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-300000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph with

higher gusts increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 21 to 26. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 36 to

41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

35 to 40.

$$

WAZ027-300000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

42 to 47. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Patchy freezing fog

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 41 to 46. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 22 to 27. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 19 to 24.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 35 to

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

34 to 39.

$$

WAZ028-300000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to 46. North wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows

28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 48 to 53. South wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Highs 41 to

46. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

34 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 34 to

39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 20 to 25. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

WAZ029-300000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

41 to 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs 44 to 49. South wind 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 21 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

36 to 41.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 21 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 35 to

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

34 to 39.

$$

WAZ030-300000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 27 to 32. South wind 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 21 to

27. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 27.

Highs 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

$$

WAZ520-300000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

37 to 44. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 28 to 33.

East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

24 to 29. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 26. Highs

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 18 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 18 to 24. Highs 34 to 40.

$$

WAZ521-300000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely and a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs 42 to 47. West wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 28. Highs

33 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and

freezing fog. Lows 19 to 24. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog.

Lows 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs 33 to

38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Lows

19 to 24.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog. Highs

32 to 37.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather