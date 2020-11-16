WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain until late afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 47. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting

to the east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 43 to

48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. Lows

24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 44.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Rain early in the morning, then rain likely midday. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. North wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31.

Highs 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

40 to 45.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Highs 53 to 58. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to

55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Highs

46 to 51.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. Highs

44 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. A

chance of rain late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 56 to 61.

South wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 52 to 57. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 49.

Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely and snow early in the morning, then

a slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs 43 to 48. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46. South wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rain

likely late in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 45 to 52. South wind

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain and snow overnight. Lows 32 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

5100 feet. Highs 39 to 45. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to

39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to

29. Highs 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to 36.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Snow early in the morning. Rain until late afternoon,

then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. No snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the morning,

then rain likely in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 43 to

48. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south with higher gusts

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows 26 to 32. Highs 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows

22 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

341 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 49 to 54. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 30 to 35. Highs 42 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Lows

26 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to

43.

