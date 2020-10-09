WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 8, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 43. West wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 58 to 63. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 57 to 62.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

74 to 79. West wind around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely overnight. Lows 52 to 57.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 64 to 69.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy, colder.

Lows 39 to 44. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 61 to 66. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 41 to 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 49. Highs 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66. Lows

36 to 41.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 53 to 58. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 64 to 69. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Breezy,

colder. Lows 42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

38 to 43.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 40 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 51 to 56. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows

42 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

62 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 63 to

68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs 59 to 64. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy, cooler. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy,

colder. Snow level 5100 feet overnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet in the morning. Highs 41 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 45.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 49 to

55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs 44 to 50. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

66 to 71. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain in the evening, then rain

overnight. Lows 42 to 49. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows 36 to 43. West wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 56. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 43.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 37 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 59. Lows 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 53 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. A slight chance

of rain. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Highs 54 to 59.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Oct 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 57 to 62.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows 39 to 44. West wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Breezy.

Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 42 to 47.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of rain. Lows 40 to 48. Highs 59 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 58 to

63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

Highs 57 to 62.

