WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-082300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

77. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 58 to 63.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of showers.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 60 to 65. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ027-082300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy in the

morning. Highs 76 to 81. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

overnight. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 67. Lows 39 to 44.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 64 to 69. Lows 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

WAZ028-082300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy in the

morning. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 42 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 70.

Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69.

WAZ029-082300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 51 to 56.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 42 to

47.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

41 to 46.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 70.

Lows 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67.

WAZ030-082300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Hazy. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Showers likely. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

snow. Highs 42 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 36 to 43.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 46. Highs

53 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 41 to 48. Highs 49 to 54.

WAZ520-082300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 48. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely overnight. Lows 43 to 49. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 35 to

43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 41.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 35 to 43.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 62. Lows 37 to 44.

WAZ521-082300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Hazy in the

morning. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Breezy, cooler. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 55 to 60. Lows 39 to 44.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64.

Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

