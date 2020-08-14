WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 13, 2020

_____

750 FPUS56 KPDT 141058

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-142300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 100. Lows

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

Highs 84 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

Highs 84 to 89.

$$

WAZ027-142300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 99 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 98 to 103. Lows

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ028-142300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny, hazy. Highs 88 to 93. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 101. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 67 to 72.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 99 to 105.

Lows 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 92 to 97.

Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

WAZ029-142300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 69 to 74.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of. Highs 98 to 103. Lows 64 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64.

Highs 89 to 94.

$$

WAZ030-142300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. South wind around 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 87. Southeast wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 88 to 96. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 63 to 68.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 62 to 69.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs 81 to 90. Lows 58 to 64.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

Highs 74 to 82.

$$

WAZ520-142300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 93 to 98. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 92.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 79 to 85.

$$

WAZ521-142300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri Aug 14 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 90. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Hazy in the evening. Patchy smoke through the

night. Lows 53 to 58. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 97 to 102. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 65 to 70.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance

of. Highs 90 to 97. Lows 58 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 90. Lows

56 to 61.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather