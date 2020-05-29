WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 28, 2020

WAZ026-292300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows 62 to 67. East wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 84 to 89. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Cooler. Lows 46 to 51.

Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 80. Lows

48 to 53.

WAZ027-292300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 70. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 49 to 54. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Cooler. Highs 71 to 76. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85. Lows

50 to 55.

WAZ028-292300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 98. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 93 to 98. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy,

cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Much cooler. Highs 72 to 77. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

53 to 58.

WAZ029-292300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms early in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.

Highs 88 to 93. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 65 to 70. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 91 to 96. East wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Windy,

cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts around

45 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77. Lows

52 to 57.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82. Lows

54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

77 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

WAZ030-292300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Isolated showers

through the day. Isolated thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 80. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows 60 to 68. East wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 85. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Breezy, colder. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 59 to 68. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.

Lows 43 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 62 to 67.

WAZ520-292300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

56 to 61. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 79.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy, colder. Lows

40 to 45. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

43 to 48. Highs 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

WAZ521-292300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Fri May 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows

62 to 67. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms

until late afternoon, then showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 85. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Windy, cooler. Lows 43 to 48. West wind 25 to 35 mph decreasing

to 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

Highs 71 to 78.

