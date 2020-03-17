WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to

37. Highs 55 to 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

53 to 58.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 34. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 36. South wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 64.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the west overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to 64.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 51. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the south overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Snow level 2400 feet in the morning. Highs 47 to 52.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 30 percent chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 26 to 31.

Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs 38 to 43. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. West wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 32.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 51.

Lows 28 to 34.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 45 to

50.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. North wind around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. West wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 53. North wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

54.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 52. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33. East wind around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. Southwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 54. Northwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to

36. Highs 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

33 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 51 to 56.

