WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Friday, February 28, 2020

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

WAZ026-010000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of rain and snow early in the

morning. Isolated showers midday. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 1900 feet. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to

57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

33 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 49 to

54.

WAZ027-010000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then isolated showers midday. Cooler. Highs 50 to 55.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 61. Lows 36 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ028-010000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 26 to 31. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 49 to 54. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Highs 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

Highs 57 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 59 to 64.

WAZ029-010000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. A slight chance of rain and snow

early in the morning. Scattered showers midday, then a slight

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet

increasing to 2400 feet in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A

slight chance of snow showers in the late evening and early

morning. Snow level 1700 feet in the evening. Lows 27 to 32.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of through the day.

Highs 51 to 56. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 39 to 44. Highs 53 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 59 to

64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 57 to 62.

WAZ030-010000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow early in the morning,

then scattered snow showers in the late morning and afternoon.

Colder. Highs 33 to 38. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

19 to 24. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 27. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of through the day. Highs 36 to

42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and

rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

32 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 44 to

50.

WAZ520-010000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Colder. Widespread snow and rain in the morning, then

numerous rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 38 to 43.

West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers

early in the evening. Lows 23 to 28. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

2100 feet in the morning. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 44 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

and snow. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 45 to

52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 36.

Highs 44 to 49.

WAZ521-010000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sat Feb 29 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. A chance of snow in the morning.

Scattered showers through the day. Isolated snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2200 feet. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 52. West wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain. Highs

49 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 34 to 39. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance

of snow. Highs 52 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55.

