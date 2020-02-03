WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 2, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

WAZ026-040000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 23. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 42. Highs 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 46 to 51. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ027-040000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then a chance of snow and rain overnight. Snow level 900 feet

overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool. Highs 49 to 54. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain.

Lows 39 to 44. Highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ028-040000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 40 to 45. Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27. West wind around 5 mph

shifting to the south overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain overnight. Not as cool. Snow level

700 feet overnight. Lows 33 to 38. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to

54. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 38 to 43. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

WAZ029-040000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A

chance of rain. Lows 41 to 47. Highs 54 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 48 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

WAZ030-040000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 24 to 30. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to

17. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 24 to 31. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow overnight. Lows 21 to 27. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Windy. Snow level 4200 feet in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 41. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Lows 33 to

38. Highs 39 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely. Lows 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

37 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to

40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to 38.

WAZ520-040000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the morning. Highs 31 to 38. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 21. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Not as cold. Lows 28 to 33. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain...heavy at times. Lows 37 to

42. Highs 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 37 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs

42 to 47. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 39 to

44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ521-040000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Mon Feb 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of rain. Highs 47 to 52.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A slight chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 52. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 47.

