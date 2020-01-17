WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

541 FPUS56 KPDT 170956

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-171215-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 11 to

16. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 34. West

wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow overnight. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Lows 20 to 25.

East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 32 to 37. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 27 to 32. Wind light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 36 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ027-171215-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 15 to

20. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.

Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows

23 to 28. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

South wind around 5 mph shifting to the west overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 38 to

43. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

WAZ028-171215-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to

21. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs

37 to 45. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to

47.

WAZ029-171215-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 20 to

25. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

28 to 33. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2100 feet in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs

38 to 46. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 39 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance

of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 32 to 37. Highs 42 to 47.

WAZ030-171215-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 16 to 22. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 25 to 30. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely overnight. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows

18 to 25. South wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow in

the evening. Lows 25 to 31. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Highs 32 to

38. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 33 to 38.

WAZ520-171215-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 16 to 22. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs 29 to 34. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Lows

19 to 25. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Highs 31 to 36. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely with possible snow and

freezing rain in the evening, then a chance of rain, snow and a

slight chance of light freezing rain overnight. Snow level

2200 feet increasing to 2700 feet overnight. Lows 27 to 33.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, a slight chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 28 to 33.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of

rain and snow. Highs 35 to 40. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...A chance of snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs

36 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to

42.

WAZ521-171215-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

156 AM PST Fri Jan 17 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 19 to

24. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. A

slight chance of snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches.

Lows 23 to 28. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39.

South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of light freezing rain in the evening, then a slight

chance of rain and light freezing rain overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Lows

27 to 32.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow.

Highs 34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Lows

28 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 30 to

35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.

