Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

WAZ026-030000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow level 1700 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph shifting to the west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Lows 29 to 34. Wind light and variable

becoming west around 5 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 30 to 35. South

wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 37 to

42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 33. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow.

Highs 37 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 28 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 36 to

41.

WAZ027-030000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 32 to 37. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 47 to 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37. South

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 41 to

46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ028-030000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 52. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

46 to 51. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to

40. Highs 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 44 to

49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

Highs 43 to 48.

WAZ029-030000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs 43 to 48.

Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 36 to 41. South

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers overnight.

Breezy. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow level 2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 49.

Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

42 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight

chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 43 to 48.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight chance of

rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows

31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs 40 to 45.

WAZ030-030000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight.

Snow level 4300 feet overnight. Lows 28 to 34. Southwest wind

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47. South wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers overnight. Windy. Snow level 4700 feet. Lows 26 to

33. South wind 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Windy.

Snow level 3400 feet in the morning. Highs 33 to 38. Southwest

wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 37.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Lows

24 to 31.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 31 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

24 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy, breezy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35.

WAZ520-030000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2300 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. West wind

15 to 20 mph. Gusts around 35 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely and a chance of

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows 30 to 35. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 47.

West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2100 feet. Highs 36 to 41. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

27 to 32.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Lows

28 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 41. Lows 27 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs

34 to 39.

WAZ521-030000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Jan 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2700 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 42 to 47. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 32 to 37.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely overnight. Breezy. Lows 31 to 36.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph overnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Breezy. Snow level 2400 feet. Highs 39 to 44. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and

snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 38 to

43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

29 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

