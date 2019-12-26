WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 25, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
358 AM PST Thu Dec 26 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. South wind around 5 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Wind light and variable.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight. Lows 22 to 27. West wind
around 5 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 37.
Wind light and variable.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 38.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs
33 to 38.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 27 to 32.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 43.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 28 to 33.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
35 to 40.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog overnight.
Lows 25 to 30. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to
40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
35 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain. Lows 29 to 34. Highs 41 to 46.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Lows 25 to 30.
Southwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the north overnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 37 to 42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to
35. Highs 36 to 41.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to
47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 31 to 36.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 47.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. South wind around 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 25 to
30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a
20 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
1500 feet in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows 25 to
30. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 28 to 33.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to
43.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and a slight
chance of rain. Lows 29 to 34.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 31 to 36.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to
47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
43 to 48.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs 27 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 19 to
27. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs
28 to 34. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 28. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 36. South wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 24 to 31.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 32 to 37.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 25 to 30.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
snow. Highs 31 to 36. Lows 25 to 32.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.
Highs 35 to 41. Lows 29 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs
34 to 40.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs 30 to 35. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 50 percent chance of snow overnight. Lows 21 to 26. Southwest
wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level 2200 feet in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 39. West wind 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27. Northwest wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs
33 to 38. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to
31.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.
Lows 26 to 31.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of
snow. Highs 34 to 39.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Lows
28 to 33.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 44.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 36 to 41.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows 27 to 32.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Highs 35 to
40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs
35 to 40.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows
29 to 34.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs
39 to 44.
