WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 21, 2019

_____

622 FPUS56 KPDT 221158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-230000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 41. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 27 to 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 21 to 26. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 31 to 36. Wind light and variable.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 24.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 29 to 34.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 27.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 30 to

35.

$$

WAZ027-230000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Highs

40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain overnight. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 23 to 28. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 33 to 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Lows

24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 32 to

37.

$$

WAZ028-230000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs 44 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 27 to 32. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 36 to 41. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

26 to 32. Highs 34 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Highs

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

33 to 38.

$$

WAZ029-230000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 47 to 52. Southeast wind

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely overnight. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs 42 to 47. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 27 to 32. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 36 to 41. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

Highs 34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

35 to 40.

$$

WAZ030-230000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain likely overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Snow level 4400 feet decreasing to 3400 feet overnight.

Lows 27 to 33. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a

slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around

1 inch. Highs 31 to 37. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 21 to 27. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 28.

.CHRISTMAS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight

chance of snow. Highs 29 to 34. Lows 21 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

22 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs 31 to 37.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 29. Highs

30 to 35.

$$

WAZ520-230000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 41. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely overnight. No snow accumulation. Lows 27 to 32. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level 2300 feet. Highs 34 to 39. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Northwest wind

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 31 to 36. East wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance

of snow. Lows 20 to 26. Highs 31 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 18 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow. Lows 23 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 35 to

40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows 24 to 29.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to

38.

$$

WAZ521-230000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Sun Dec 22 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. North wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 35. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north overnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Northeast wind around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

25 to 30.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs

34 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Lows

27 to 32.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow. Highs 35 to

40.

$$

_____

