WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

_____

153 FPUS56 KPDT 121158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-130000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 36. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Northwest wind

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 24. Highs

34 to 39.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to

40.

$$

WAZ027-130000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 50. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 43 to 48. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Wind light and

variable becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28. Highs

36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 41.

$$

WAZ028-130000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 48 to 53. South wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Breezy. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

$$

WAZ029-130000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

cloudy with rain in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 47 to 52.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers overnight. Windy. Lows 37 to 42. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 44 to 49. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

27 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41. Lows

26 to 31.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

$$

WAZ030-130000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Numerous rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow

and rain in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation of 1 to

4 inches. Snow level 4800 feet decreasing to 4300 feet in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph decreasing

to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Windy. Snow accumulation of 2 to

6 inches. Snow level 4400 feet decreasing to 3700 feet overnight.

Lows 29 to 36. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Breezy. Highs 33 to 39. Southwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers overnight. Lows

25 to 30. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

29 to 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 28 to 33. Lows

20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

29 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 26. Highs

30 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 19 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to

37.

$$

WAZ520-130000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then showers likely and

a chance of snow showers overnight. Breezy. Snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows 32 to 37. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2600 feet. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Snow level 2200 feet in the evening. Lows 26 to 31.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Highs 34 to 40. Lows 23 to 29.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs

34 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows 23 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 34 to 39.

$$

WAZ521-130000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 48. Southwest wind 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers overnight. Breezy. Lows 33 to 38. West

wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.

Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 23 to 28. Highs 36 to 41.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather