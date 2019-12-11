WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton
Kittitas Valley-
Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 26 to 31. Wind light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. South wind
around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 30 to 35. Southeast wind
around 5 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs 42 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 28 to 33. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 41 to
46.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 42. Lows
20 to 25.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 22 to 27.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 41.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 27.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
36 to 41.
Yakima Valley-
Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. Southeast wind
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 31 to 36. South wind 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 51. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
overnight. Lows 29 to 34. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 44 to
49.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 29.
Highs 37 to 44.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 43.
Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-
Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.
Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 40 percent
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. East wind 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to 41. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 33 to
38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 45 to
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.
Highs 37 to 45.
Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-
Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35. South
wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent
chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 37 to 42. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 53. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy. Lows 34 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs 43 to 48.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows
29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 39 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 45. Lows
27 to 32.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
39 to 44.
Northwest Blue Mountains-
Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Snow likely. Little or no new snow
accumulation. Lows 28 to 33. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a
chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4100 feet in
the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Snow level 4300 feet. Lows 31 to 36. Southwest wind
15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain likely and
snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 5200 feet. Highs 38 to
44. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Windy. Snow level
4500 feet decreasing to 3800 feet overnight. Lows 30 to 36.
Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 33 to 39.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows
25 to 31.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs 29 to
35.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance
of snow showers. Lows 21 to 28. Highs 29 to 37.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs
34 to 39.
East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely and a chance of snow. No new snow
accumulation. Lows 28 to 33. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then rain in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs
37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. No snow accumulation. Lows
30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest
overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 41 to 46. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely and
a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 30 to 35. West wind
10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Highs
39 to 44.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Lows 25 to 30. Highs 36 to 41.
.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight
chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 29. Highs 35 to 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 37 to 42.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Lows 24 to 29.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers.
Highs 36 to 41.
Simcoe Highlands-
Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton
101 AM PST Wed Dec 11 2019
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Patchy fog. Lows 29 to 34. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance
of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs
40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows 33 to 38. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers. Highs 42 to 47. Lows 29 to 34.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs
39 to 44.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs
37 to 42.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers.
Lows 27 to 32.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44. Lows
26 to 31.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
showers. Highs 38 to 43.
