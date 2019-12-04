WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 3, 2019

_____

768 FPUS56 KPDT 041158

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

WAZ026-050000-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 40. Wind

light and variable becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 28 to 33. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 36 to 41. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 26 to 31. Wind light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42. East

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42.

WAZ027-050000-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 34 to 39. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 29 to 34. Northeast wind around 5 mph shifting to the

northwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs around 37. Wind light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 26 to 31. East wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 42.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43.

WAZ028-050000-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 35 to 40. Southeast wind around 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 37 to 42. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning.

Highs 38 to 43. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 32 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

rain. Lows 33 to 38. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 44. Lows

25 to 30.

WAZ029-050000-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 30 to 35. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 44 to 49. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 33 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

Highs 39 to 45.

WAZ030-050000-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 43. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 33. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow.

Highs 34 to 42. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 32. Highs

33 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

32 to 37.

WAZ520-050000-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight chance of

light freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 44. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 28 to 33. Wind light and variable becoming east around 5 mph

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 38 to 43. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A

slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a chance of

rain and a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2800 feet in the morning. Highs 37 to 42. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to

36. Highs 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 31 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 31. Highs

39 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 36 to

41.

WAZ521-050000-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PST Wed Dec 4 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 39 to 44. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog overnight.

Lows 29 to 34. North wind around 5 mph shifting to the east

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the

morning. Highs 37 to 42. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog

overnight. Lows 28 to 33. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 43.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows 30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

32 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 33.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. Highs

37 to 42.

