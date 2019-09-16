WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019

_____

373 FPUS56 KPDT 161059

ZFPPDT

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

WAZ026-162300-

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely overnight. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to

69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

46 to 53. Highs 70 to 77.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

WAZ027-162300-

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers in

the afternoon. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 46 to 51. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 45 to

50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 54. Highs 72 to 78.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

$$

WAZ028-162300-

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 68 to

73. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

64 to 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

a chance of rain overnight. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 47 to

52.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 79.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

$$

WAZ029-162300-

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then numerous

showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly clear overnight. Lows 46 to 51. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 49 to 54. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 66 to 71. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 46 to

51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs

67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54.

Highs 68 to 78.

$$

WAZ030-162300-

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy, cooler. A slight chance of rain early in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the morning. Widespread showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 59.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely overnight.

Lows 42 to 49. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 57. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows 40 to 47.

Highs 49 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Highs 51 to 58. Lows 42 to 49.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 63.

Lows 45 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 57 to

64.

$$

WAZ520-162300-

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain early in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the morning. Scattered showers

and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West

wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows 42 to

47. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs 54 to 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 41 to 46. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest overnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 39 to

45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of

showers. Lows 43 to 48. Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 72.

Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 65 to

70.

$$

WAZ521-162300-

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

358 AM PDT Mon Sep 16 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the morning. Isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs 63 to 68. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows 44 to

49.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to

53. Highs 69 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

_____

