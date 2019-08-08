WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast

WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Northeast Oregon and South Central Washington

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast...please visit www.weather.gov/pendleton

Kittitas Valley-

Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 89.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 57 to 62. West wind 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 81. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 54 to 59. West wind 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 73 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59.

Highs 81 to 86.

Yakima Valley-

Including the cities of Naches, Sunnyside, Toppenish, and Yakima

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

5 to 10 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 87 to 92. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 60 to 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 60.

Highs 81 to 88.

Lower Columbia Basin of Washington-

Including the cities of Connell, Prosser, and Tri-Cities

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 64 to 69. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and

large hail in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 93. South wind 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows 61 to 66.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 79 to 84. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 57 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 78 to

83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

Highs 81 to 90.

Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington-

Including the cities of Dayton, Waitsburg, and Walla Walla

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph and gusty.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 91.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows 58 to 63.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south overnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 77 to 82. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 54 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 75 to

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59.

Highs 80 to 89.

Northwest Blue Mountains-

Including the city of Ski Bluewood Resort

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 58 to 64. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

damaging winds and large hail in the afternoon. Highs 72 to 79.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then widespread showers and

scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 70.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Widespread showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 46 to 53. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

Highs 63 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

49 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 75.

East Slopes of the Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Appleton, Cle Elum, and Cliffdell

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms

overnight. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Highs 78 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 51 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 68 to 75. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Lows 48 to 53. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs 67 to

73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 81. Lows

46 to 54.

Simcoe Highlands-

Including the cities of Goldendale and Bickleton

255 PM PDT Thu Aug 8 2019

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Lows 56 to 61. West wind 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered heavy showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then isolated showers and

thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging

winds and large hail in the evening. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the evening. Lows 56 to 61. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers and isolated

thunderstorms overnight. Breezy. Lows 52 to 57. West wind 20 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

Highs 78 to 84.

