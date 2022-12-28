WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 28, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

310 AM PST Wed Dec 28 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Combined seas around 20 feet with severe bar conditions

and breakers covering the bar. Seas will decrease to 15 feet

this afternoon. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 830 AM

and 840 PM on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions

are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor

entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt

and seas 13 to 18 ft at 13 seconds. For the Gale Warning,

southeast winds 25 to 35 kt and seas 9 to 12 ft at 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater

out to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 AM

PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or

occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires

experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly

recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe

harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30

kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 20 to

30 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening

to 10 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 13

seconds.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Thursday.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST early this morning.

* WHERE...Admiralty Inlet.

kt. For the second Small Craft Advisory, east winds 20 to 30

kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

