WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 23, 2022 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 309 AM PST Thu Dec 22 2022 ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Very steep seas building 5 to 7 ft with an average period of 5 or 6 seconds. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather