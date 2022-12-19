WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 21, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PST Mon Dec 19 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous

wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have eased to 20 knots or less.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and

Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Tuesday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather