WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 9, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 251 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southeast winds 35 to 45 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater Out 10 Nm, Coastal Waters From Cape Flattery To James Island 10 To 60 Nm, Coastal Waters From James Island To Point Grenville 10 To 60 Nm and Coastal Waters From Point Grenville To Cape Shoalwater 10 To 60 Nm. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from noon today to midnight PST tonight. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, east winds 30 to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas around 10 ft at 12 seconds. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from noon today to 4 AM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST today. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from noon today to 10 AM PST * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. ...STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southeast winds 30 to 40 kt. For * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from noon today to 7 AM PST * WHAT...East winds 30 to 40 kt. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...From noon today to 4 AM PST Saturday. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Combined seas 10 to 13 feet. Bar conditions rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 5 AM Friday morning and 5 PM Friday evening. The afternoon ebb will be strong. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather