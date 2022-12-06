WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 8, 2022

_____

GALE WATCH

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

230 AM PST Tue Dec 6 2022

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE

WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 11 ft at 10 seconds and south winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal

waters.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through late Wednesday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to

47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing

and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide

additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider

altering their plans.

_____

