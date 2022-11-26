WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 257 AM PST Sat Nov 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. .IN THE MAIN CHANNEL... .GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft through Sunday morning. .FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 3.48 kt at 555 AM Saturday. Seas 7 to 9 ft. .SECOND EBB...Very strong ebb current of 6.87 kt at 607 PM Saturday. Seas 9 to 11 ft. .THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 3.26 kt at 649 AM Sunday. Seas 7 to 10 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The new moon phase this weekend will produce stronger tidal currents during the afternoon\/evening ebb cycles. Those moving in and out of harbors and crossing coastal bars should use extra caution and be aware of any bar restrictions in place. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 10 ft at 12 seconds. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 PM PST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt. * WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 1 PM this afternoon to 7 PM PST this evening. For the Gale Watch, from this evening through late tonight. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, southwest winds 25 to 35 kt becoming northwest 25 to 35 kt early Sunday morning. * WHERE...Admiralty Inlet. evening through Sunday morning. * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to 35 kt becoming west 25 to 35 kt early Sunday morning. * WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. For the Gale Watch, southwest to west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands. * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, west winds 15 to 25 kt. For the Gale Watch, west winds 25 to 35 kt possible. * WHERE...Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather