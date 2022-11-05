WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

330 AM PDT Sat Nov 5 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 12 to 14 ft at 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with

gusts up to 30 kt. Ebb current of 4.42 kt at 249 AM with seas up

to 14 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, Rough bar conditions

expected. Ebb current of 5.36 kt at 325 PM Saturday with seas 9

to 13 ft. Ebb current of 4.38 kt at 243 AM Sunday with seas 10

to 14 ft.

.IN THE MAIN CHANNEL...

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT early this

morning. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

