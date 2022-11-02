WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, November 5, 2022 _____ GALE WATCH URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 253 AM PDT Wed Nov 2 2022 ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt possible. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A coastal jet could enhance winds across the Bar Thursday night. Peak southerly winds appear to occur Thursday late evening through early Friday morning. Southwest to west gales likely return Friday night and Saturday. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Watch is issued when the risk of gale force winds of 34 to 47 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and\/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT... Seas 10 ft at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 12 ft at 13 seconds. 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PDT Wednesday. * WHAT...Combined seas 8 to 10 ft. Bar conditions moderate to rough. Maximum ebb currents will occur around 1230 PM today and 1245 AM Thursday. * WHERE...Grays Harbor Bar. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. A Small Craft Advisory for rough bar means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather