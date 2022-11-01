WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 257 AM PDT Tue Nov 1 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. .IN THE MAIN CHANNEL... .GENERAL SEAS...8 to 10 ft through Tuesday evening, then subsiding to 6 to 8 ft later Tuesday night and persisting through Wednesday. .FIRST EBB...Ebb current of 2.58 kt at 1131 AM Tuesday. Seas 9 to 12 ft. .SECOND EBB...Ebb current of 4.5 kt at 1137 PM Tuesday. Seas 10 to 13 ft. .THIRD EBB...Ebb current of 3.08 kt at 1243 PM Wednesday. Seas 7 to 9 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Mariners should pay close attention to the marine forecast, and consider wind and sea conditions in planning. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wave conditions are expected to be hazardous to small craft in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather