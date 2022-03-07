WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 8, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Seattle WA 231 AM PST Mon Mar 7 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Cape Flattery to Cape Shoalwater 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 1 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots and\/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON PST TUESDAY... out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to noon PST Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather