WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 2, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 200 AM PST Wed Mar 2 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...7 to 9 ft through Wednesday morning, decreasing to 5 to 7 ft by Wednesday night. - FIRST EBB...Around 430 AM Wednesday. Seas 10 to 12 ft with breakers possible. - SECOND EBB...Strong ebb around 445 PM Wednesday. Seas 10 to 12 ft with breakers. - THIRD EBB...Around 515 AM Thursday. Seas to 9 ft. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather