WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 13, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 323 AM PST Sun Dec 12 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...13 to 16 ft through Sunday. - FIRST EBB...Around 1145 AM Sunday. Seas to 17 ft with breakers. - SECOND EBB...Around midnight Sunday night. Seas to 18 ft with breakers. * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather