WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, December 9, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Portland OR 204 AM PST Thu Dec 9 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected. - GENERAL SEAS...6 to 8 ft building to 10 ft by Thursday morning. - FIRST EBB...Around 845 AM Thursday. Seas to 13 ft. - SECOND EBB...Around 845 PM Thursday. Seas to 13 ft. - THIRD EBB...Around 945 AM Friday. Seas to 11 ft. . * WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances.