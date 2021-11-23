WA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Portland OR

732 AM PST Tue Nov 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Rough bar conditions expected.

- GENERAL SEAS...Seas 7 to 9 ft, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet

by Wednesday morning.

- FIRST EBB... Around 700 AM this morning. Seas to 12 ft.

* WHERE...In the Main Channel of the Columbia River Bar.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially

when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

_____

